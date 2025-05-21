Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 22,410 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRPM opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a one year low of $89.15 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

