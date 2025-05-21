Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 56,992 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in Rithm Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 37,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

