Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,251,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 360,440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 230,478 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 203,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,882.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

