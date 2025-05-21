Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Myers Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

