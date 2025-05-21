Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,989 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -408.70%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

