Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ashland by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 170,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after buying an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Ashland Trading Down 1.9%

ASH stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

