Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 222,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,315,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.68.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

