Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,986 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after buying an additional 378,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

