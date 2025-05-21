Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PBH stock opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.