Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.23 and a 52-week high of $124.73.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

