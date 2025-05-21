Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.33 Million Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

