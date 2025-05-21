Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.55 Million Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.51 million, a PE ratio of 808.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.