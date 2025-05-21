Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.58 Million Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BUI opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

