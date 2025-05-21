Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

