Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,608 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fortrea by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $424.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

