Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,164 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 355.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REV Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.