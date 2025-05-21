Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. The trade was a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,883,543 shares of company stock valued at $222,961,144 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

