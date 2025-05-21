Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,159 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.