Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 207,652 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,652 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NTES opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $123.56.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

