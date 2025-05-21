Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 33,193 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.