Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 333,968 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $9,473,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in uniQure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $838.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,441.70. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

