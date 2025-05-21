Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ENS opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

