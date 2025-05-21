Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price at $71.50

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $68.52 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

