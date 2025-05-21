Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $2,521.33

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,551.43.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,579.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,610.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,007.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

