Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $120.69

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.19.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
