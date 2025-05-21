Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price at $254.92

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.92.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $240.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.69. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

