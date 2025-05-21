AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,884 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of AngioDynamics worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,488,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,415,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 503,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 254,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

