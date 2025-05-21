AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AppFolio worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

