Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 4,374,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,370,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,548 shares during the period. Finally, Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $5,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

