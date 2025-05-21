Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $9,699,616.40 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $9,699,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,792 shares in the company, valued at $90,334,883.60. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6%

ARES stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after acquiring an additional 382,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

