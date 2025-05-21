Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

