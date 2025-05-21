Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

