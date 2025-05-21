Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.57). 20,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 82,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Atome Company Profile

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

