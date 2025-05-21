Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BCPC has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCPC

Balchem Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.