Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 199,351 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

