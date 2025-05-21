Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 283,758 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after buying an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 912,984 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 402,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MT opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.2338 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

