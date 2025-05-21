Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 510 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

