Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,612,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,207,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3%

WAL stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

