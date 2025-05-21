Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Energizer were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ENR opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

