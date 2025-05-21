Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,063,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 194,270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innoviva by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVA

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.