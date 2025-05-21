Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.44 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Progyny by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

PGNY stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

