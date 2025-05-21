Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 283.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. The trade was a 51.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

