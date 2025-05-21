Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Herc were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.19 and a 1 year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

