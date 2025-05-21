Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 542.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

