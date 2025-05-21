Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 0.6%

Plexus stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.