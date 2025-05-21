Bank of America Corp DE Sells 115,232 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ATI were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ATI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

