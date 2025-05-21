Bank of America Corp DE Sells 284,591 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Toro were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Down 0.1%

TTC stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

