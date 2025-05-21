Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,618 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StepStone Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 515,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after buying an additional 411,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $48,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $716,325. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

