Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,902 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 847,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,829,000 after buying an additional 428,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after buying an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.