Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,241 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

